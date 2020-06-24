AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 54,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,726,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in AbbVie by 63.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 33,117 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 178.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,942,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 22.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,463,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,149,514. The stock has a market cap of $143.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.62. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $99.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

