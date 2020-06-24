AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 642,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,538 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $48,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 194,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 22,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.99. 3,703,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,149,514. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $99.35. The company has a market cap of $143.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

