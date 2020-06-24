Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.06

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 220000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a current ratio of 18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

Aberdeen International Company Profile (TSE:AAB)

Aberdeen International Inc operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources. The company invests in various mineral properties, including platinum/palladium and lithium/potash.

