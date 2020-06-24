Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Million

Analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) to post sales of $2.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70 million. Accelerate Diagnostics posted sales of $1.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year sales of $14.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.18 million to $15.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $39.97 million, with estimates ranging from $30.40 million to $56.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 845.43% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXDX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of AXDX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.84. 9,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,985. The company has a current ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.78. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 101,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $849,351.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Romney Humphries sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 930,583 shares of company stock worth $8,679,830 in the last ninety days. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 53.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.