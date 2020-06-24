ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $46.75 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,206 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 8.2% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Alphabet by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $439,928,000 after acquiring an additional 45,657 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $44,555,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steginsky Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $19.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,444.62. The company had a trading volume of 986,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,640. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,408.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,351.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

