Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Lifted by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,802 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.2% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,877 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,744,000 after purchasing an additional 32,815 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 12,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total value of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,078,868.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,621 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.50.

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $440.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,917,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $384.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.74. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $446.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

