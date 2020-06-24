Advisory Resource Group Buys Shares of 2,596 Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,596 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 100.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.03. 3,919,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,282,151. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $154.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.79. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.16.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.