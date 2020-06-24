Advisory Resource Group Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of IWD traded down $3.71 on Wednesday, reaching $110.39. The stock had a trading volume of 150,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,748. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.51. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

