Advisory Resource Group Has $472,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisory Resource Group reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 548,315 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $205,892,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Netflix by 3,954.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 208,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,436,000 after buying an additional 203,134 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Netflix by 20.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 499,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $187,472,000 after buying an additional 83,562 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.49.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $8.89 on Wednesday, hitting $457.37. 3,190,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,789,228. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.06 billion, a PE ratio of 92.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $474.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $433.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,024 shares of company stock valued at $81,700,274 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

