Advisory Resource Group Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 24.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,571,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,054 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,275,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,807,678,000 after acquiring an additional 118,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,227 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,192,000 after acquiring an additional 92,140 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $5.05 on Wednesday, reaching $188.57. 781,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,115. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $195.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

