Advisory Resource Group Invests $273,000 in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,220,000 after buying an additional 288,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,592,000 after buying an additional 180,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $169.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $6.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.24. 5,488,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,721,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $175.40. The company has a market cap of $199.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

