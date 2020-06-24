Advisory Resource Group Purchases 411 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.55.

NYSE CVX traded down $3.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.73. 257,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,162,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $170.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.39.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

