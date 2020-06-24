Advisory Resource Group Purchases 5,931 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its position in D. R. Horton by 1,824.1% during the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 239,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 227,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in D. R. Horton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 879,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,909,000 after acquiring an additional 168,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.12.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $54.20. The stock had a trading volume of 118,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

