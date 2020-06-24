Advisory Resource Group Sells 136,428 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Advisory Resource Group cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 84.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,453 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 136,428 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 164,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 24.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,242,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after acquiring an additional 295,409 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 77.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

In other news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,369.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 51,884,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,732,453. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.