Advisory Resource Group Sells 163,649 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Advisory Resource Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,649 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMMD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1,590.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Shares of SMMD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.14. 8,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44.

