AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Up to $3.09

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.03, but opened at $3.09. AEGON shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 210,663 shares trading hands.
AEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ING Group downgraded shares of AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut AEGON to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.
AEGON Company Profile (NYSE:AEG)
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.
