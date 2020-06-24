AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Up to $3.09

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.03, but opened at $3.09. AEGON shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 210,663 shares trading hands.

AEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ING Group downgraded shares of AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut AEGON to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Get AEGON alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of AEGON by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,583,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,353 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in AEGON by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,490,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 1,633,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in AEGON by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,187,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 64,438 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AEGON by 5.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 48,089 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in AEGON by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 530,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

AEGON Company Profile (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.