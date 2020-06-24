AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $390-410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.13 million.AeroVironment also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.74-1.94 EPS.

AVAV stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.91. 350,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 7.56.

AVAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on AeroVironment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut AeroVironment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.80.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

