AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) is Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 151,889 shares during the period. AGNC Investment makes up about 5.3% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Optimal Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AGNC Investment worth $56,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 223,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 50,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.83. 367,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,653,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.90. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.30 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

In related news, Director John D. Fisk bought 15,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,712.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain bought 189,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

