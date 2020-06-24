Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.48% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $219,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.51. 405,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,133. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $257.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.78.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

