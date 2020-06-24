Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:ALARF) PT Raised to $15.00 at CIBC

Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:ALARF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALARF. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Alaris Royalty in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alaris Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Alaris Royalty alerts:

Shares of ALARF traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 980. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. Alaris Royalty has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $17.53.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.