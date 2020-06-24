Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th.

Alico has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $231.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45. Alico has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $38.25.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

