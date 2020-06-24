All Sports (SOC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $386,060.00

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $386,060.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, All Sports has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $13.77, $32.15 and $51.55.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00045718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.34 or 0.05221708 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002655 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00054572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031668 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002606 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

