Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $259,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG traded down $29.79 on Wednesday, reaching $1,434.62. 1,195,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,640. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,408.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,351.97. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $991.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322 shares of company stock worth $410,071 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

