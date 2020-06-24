Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $902,520.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total value of $38,120.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322 shares of company stock worth $410,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $32.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,431.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,408.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,351.97. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

