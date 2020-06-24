Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Increased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $12.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,464.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,967. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,405.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,351.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

