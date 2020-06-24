Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s 4th Largest Position

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.3% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $13.32 on Tuesday, reaching $1,463.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,079. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,406.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,349.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,514.59.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

