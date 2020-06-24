Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,316,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,606,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 103,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 37,916 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.55. 239,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,714,982. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

