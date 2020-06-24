Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is National Pension Service’s 3rd Largest Position

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.1% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. National Pension Service owned about 0.10% of Amazon.com worth $927,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 11,782 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,617.85.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $26.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,738.37. 3,233,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847,908. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,783.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,477.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,095.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1,353.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.15, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

