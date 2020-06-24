Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lessened by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,617.85.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $25.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,739.03. 3,252,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847,908. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,477.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,095.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,783.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,353.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

