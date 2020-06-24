Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $26.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,738.37. 3,233,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,847,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,353.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,477.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2,095.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,783.11.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,617.85.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
