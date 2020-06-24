Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $26.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,738.37. 3,233,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,847,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,353.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,477.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2,095.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,783.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,617.85.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

