Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $66,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 957,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,769,885,000 after buying an additional 65,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $26.88 on Wednesday, reaching $2,737.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,146,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,908. The stock has a market cap of $1,353.59 billion, a PE ratio of 131.15, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,477.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2,095.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,783.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,617.85.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

