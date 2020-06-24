Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $66,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 957,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,769,885,000 after buying an additional 65,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN stock traded down $26.88 on Wednesday, reaching $2,737.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,146,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,908. The stock has a market cap of $1,353.59 billion, a PE ratio of 131.15, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,477.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2,095.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,783.11.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,617.85.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
