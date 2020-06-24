American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Gap Down to $14.00

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.24, but opened at $14.00. American Airlines Group shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 88,602,745 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.70.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,887,000 after purchasing an additional 49,612 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 445,110 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 73,057 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 111.6% in the first quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 103,557 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 54,613 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 769,019 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 125,560 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.