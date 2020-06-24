American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,711 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 4.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.10.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.42. 4,127,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,422,008. The firm has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.83.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.