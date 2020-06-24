American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Stock Holdings Raised by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,863,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,443 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 8.49% of American Renal Associates worth $18,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 43,296 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in American Renal Associates by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 91,725 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Renal Associates alerts:

ARA traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,037. The company has a market capitalization of $199.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $13.80.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $193.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.73 million. Research analysts predict that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARA shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of American Renal Associates from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA).

Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.