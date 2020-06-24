American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.5% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in American Tower by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $11.78 on Wednesday, reaching $252.72. 117,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,201. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $269.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,722 shares of company stock worth $2,288,318 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.29.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

