Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.7% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Amgen by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Cfra lifted their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.39 on Wednesday, hitting $232.36. The company had a trading volume of 92,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.12 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.28 and a 200 day moving average of $225.32. The company has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

