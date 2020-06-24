Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Cut by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.85.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $232.36. 92,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,065. The firm has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.28 and a 200 day moving average of $225.32. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.12 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

