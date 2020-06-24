Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Insider Samantha Prout Sells 3,366 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) insider Samantha Prout sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $50,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,089,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,775. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.24%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.21 million. Analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 25,132,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,789,000 after buying an additional 522,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,239,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,248,000 after purchasing an additional 382,909 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,625,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,423,000 after purchasing an additional 867,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,833,000 after acquiring an additional 132,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 7,413,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,212,000 after buying an additional 251,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on FOLD. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.08.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

