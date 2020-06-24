Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Insider Samantha Prout Sells 3,366 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) insider Samantha Prout sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $50,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,089,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,775. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.29.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.24%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.21 million. Analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on FOLD. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.08.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.
