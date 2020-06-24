Amon Market Cap Reaches $1.02 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last seven days, Amon has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Amon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Amon has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $1,939.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00045703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.69 or 0.05190532 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002657 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00054582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012660 BTC.

Amon Profile

AMN is a token. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,185,846 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

