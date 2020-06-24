Analysts Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to report sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $8.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $8.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.41% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Citigroup raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,227. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $82.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $163,876,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 46.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,642,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $33,931,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,776,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,731,000 after purchasing an additional 422,285 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

