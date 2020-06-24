Analysts Anticipate Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to Announce -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Marathon Oil posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 334.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 22,600,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,095,141. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,169.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027,576 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 77.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,051,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 458,150 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 54.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,026,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 362,763 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 246.3% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 155,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

