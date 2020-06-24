Analysts Anticipate Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) to Post ($0.09) EPS

Shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Town Sports International an industry rank of 174 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Town Sports International stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of Town Sports International at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Town Sports International stock remained flat at $$0.69 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 967,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,394. Town Sports International has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Town Sports International will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

