Analysts Anticipate Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.39. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.95 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 123.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,111,000 after purchasing an additional 87,848 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 631,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,846,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,075,000 after acquiring an additional 64,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRE remained flat at $$22.10 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,592. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

