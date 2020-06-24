Analysts Set Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Target Price at $11.70

Shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

VLRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,255,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 150,700 shares during the last quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 5,045,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,305,000 after buying an additional 334,410 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 222,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 123,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 50,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000.

VLRS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.87. 439,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,338. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.29.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 82.24%. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.