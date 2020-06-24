Analysts Set Senior plc (LON:SNR) Target Price at GBX 115.86

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 115.86 ($1.47).

SNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Senior from GBX 146 ($1.86) to GBX 67 ($0.85) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Senior from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Senior from GBX 195 ($2.48) to GBX 198 ($2.52) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Senior from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 80 ($1.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Senior to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 90 ($1.15) in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

SNR traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 75.50 ($0.96). 869,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.16 million and a P/E ratio of 10.79. Senior has a 1-year low of GBX 45.13 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 236.40 ($3.01). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 119.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85.

In other Senior news, insider Celia Baxter purchased 14,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,419 ($94.43) per share, for a total transaction of £1,050,011.07 ($1,336,402.02).

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

