Analysts Set State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) PT at $72.87

Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.87.

STT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1,180.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 70.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.69. 1,436,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,164. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. State Street has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

