Analysts Set Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Price Target at $4.71

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIG. BTIG Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th.

RIG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 20,362,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,604,775. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.41. Transocean has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $7.28.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Transocean will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

