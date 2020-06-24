Analysts Set Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target at $44.33

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 4,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $167,703.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,495 shares in the company, valued at $9,428,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 8,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $275,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,699,854.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,903 shares of company stock worth $781,417 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,464,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upland Software stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $892.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

