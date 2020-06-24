AnarchistsPrime (ACP) Price Down 79.4% This Week

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One AnarchistsPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 79.4% against the dollar. AnarchistsPrime has a market capitalization of $365.00 and approximately $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Profile

AnarchistsPrime (CRYPTO:ACP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info . AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime

AnarchistsPrime Coin Trading

AnarchistsPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnarchistsPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

