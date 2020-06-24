Arion Achieves Market Cap of $30,298.15 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Arion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Arion has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $30,298.15 and approximately $30.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.96 or 0.01877430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00170938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00049723 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00113009 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 12,577,468 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

